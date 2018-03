news

Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International God's Way Church has openly asked his church members to confess their sexual sins in a video that has surfaced online.

He lined them up and asked them to confess to the number of women or men they have slept with.

Some of the men said they had slept with 40 women, others said 17 while some said 20. Some the women said 38, 5 among others.

They were confessing to their past sexual sins.

