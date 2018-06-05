Home > Filla >

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl


Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl

Her mother, Oliver Kemigisa is reported to have told New Vision that she was preparing supper on the said day, while she placed the youngster and her 3-year-old elder brother on the veranda.

  • Published:
Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl play

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 5-month-old baby girl is currently on admission in the hospital after she was rescued from over 20 chimpanzees who invaded Kyamajaka village in Muhorro town council of Uganda’s Kagadi district and kidnap her on Sunday.

Her mother, Oliver Kemigisa is reported to have told New Vision that she was preparing supper on the said day, while she placed the youngster and her 3-year-old elder brother on the veranda.

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl play

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl

She said she only realised that something had gone wrong when she heard the cry of the two babies.

Oliver Kemigisa said before she could reach for the babies the animals had already grabbed the baby girl and still aiming at the brother who stood helpless and crying.

The nursing mother was brave enough to rescue the 3-year-old son, but the chimpanzees had run away with the 5-month-old little girl into the bush.

READ MORE: Female zoo keeper narrates how she fought for her life as Tiger devours her

She said: “When I saw that they (Chimpanzees) wanted to take my second child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy.”

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl play

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl

After raising alarm, some members of the community mounted a search for the animals and realised that they had hidden the baby named Karungi in the grasses.

She was found unconscious while the chimpanzees had removed the skirt she was wearing.

She is reportedly on admission at Muhorro Health center III where she was rushed to for treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rest In Peace: Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried two years ago Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried two years ago
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Odd World: Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he menstruates every month Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he menstruates every month
Divorce: Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days
"Are You God?": Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man "Are You God?" Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Wizkid throws shade at Tiwa Savage's ex Entertainment Filla Wizkid throws shade at Tiwa Savage's ex
Entertainment Filla: Sarkodie backs Anas' method of investigation Entertainment Filla Sarkodie backs Anas' method of investigation
Entertainment Filla: Juliet Ibrahim rejected my proposal because I'm short Entertainment Filla Juliet Ibrahim rejected my proposal because I'm short



Top Articles

1 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
2 "Are You God?" Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who...bullet
3 Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he...bullet
4 Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for...bullet
5 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late...bullet
6 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to...bullet
7 Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and...bullet
8 Stroke And Cancer Health minister bans doggy sex style,...bullet
9 Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to...bullet
10 Sad! Man electrocuted after climbing high tension...bullet

Related Articles

Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried two years ago
Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he menstruates every month
"Are You God?" Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man
Video President under attack for kissing worker in public
Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains
Abomination! "My wife got pregnant for my younger brother, I am helping in raising the child" - Man claims
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex

Top Videos

1 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehiclebullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Really? Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
6 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
7 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during...bullet
8 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
9 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
10 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet

Filla

In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
My wife got pregnant for my younger brother
Abomination! "My wife got pregnant for my younger brother, I am helping in raising the child" - Man claims
Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break
In Minna Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price