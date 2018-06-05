Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl

news

A 5-month-old baby girl is currently on admission in the hospital after she was rescued from over 20 chimpanzees who invaded Kyamajaka village in Muhorro town council of Uganda’s Kagadi district and kidnap her on Sunday.

Her mother, Oliver Kemigisa is reported to have told New Vision that she was preparing supper on the said day, while she placed the youngster and her 3-year-old elder brother on the veranda.

She said she only realised that something had gone wrong when she heard the cry of the two babies.

Oliver Kemigisa said before she could reach for the babies the animals had already grabbed the baby girl and still aiming at the brother who stood helpless and crying.

The nursing mother was brave enough to rescue the 3-year-old son, but the chimpanzees had run away with the 5-month-old little girl into the bush.

She said: “When I saw that they (Chimpanzees) wanted to take my second child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy.”

After raising alarm, some members of the community mounted a search for the animals and realised that they had hidden the baby named Karungi in the grasses.

She was found unconscious while the chimpanzees had removed the skirt she was wearing.

She is reportedly on admission at Muhorro Health center III where she was rushed to for treatment.