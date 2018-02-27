Home > Filla >

Apostle Johnson Suleman is the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry Int'l and CEO of Hosanna Conglomerate which has vast interests in Oil and Gas, Real Estate and Mining.

A Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman has made the headlines after he gifted an ultra - modern Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a Transport company to his wife, Dr. Lizzy Suleman on her birthday.

The man of God is the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry Int'l and CEO of Hosanna Conglomerate which has vast interests in Oil and Gas, Real Estate and Mining.

He is well known for extending helping a hand to the needy in society.

Last year, the famous man of God gave her wife what is believed to be Nigeria's most affordable British School.

Reports suggested that the enviable gifts were showered on Dr. Lizzy Suleman in the Birthday Service on Sunday, February 25.

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s latest gesture did not come as a surprise to many, as he is already known across the world for his philanthropy.

