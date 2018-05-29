news

Many desperate women are going through demeaning treatments at the hands of pastors in order to get husbands. The story of a 39-year-old spinster who submitted her body for 48 strokes of flogging by her pastor just so she could get husband is one of such mind boggling instances.

The Nigerian lady, Princess Josephine Uloma reportedly broke down in tears as she recalled her ordeal in the presence of a large congregation on Sunday.

The woman from Orlu in Imo state said until she was introduced to King’s Chapel in Asaba, Delta state she had wandered about from one church to another in search of help to get a man to spend her life with.

She revealed she had been possessed by an evil “spirit of limitations, anger, and demonic measures” which drove away potential suitors from her and made her completely unattractive to men, for not less than 15 years.

Princess Josephine Uloma said that all the troubles she had to endure including the 48 strokes of cane she received in church proved fruitless until she was finally exorcised at King’s Chapel in Asaba.

In an interview with the Daily Post, the nostalgic woman said: “My life is full of testimonies, I rejected an offer of marriage from a suitor who hailed from Enugu State, and after few months, my trouble started, I was taken to several churches including one of the Pentecostal churches around Ezenei Avenue where I was flogged 48 strokes of cane by the pastor.

“And after I slept for twenty minutes, I took on the pastor, beat him up silly and forced him to eat from the sand”.

She added the situation got to a point when “my parents during the process thought I did not want to marry.

“They organized a man who came from London to marry me, and when we got there I beat him up after a minor quarrel, and I was arrested and deported to Nigeria, I later realized I was not myself when I came into Nigeria before I was introduced to King’s Chapel.”

The woman is reported to have disclosed that she has had about 120 men approach her to propose marriage, but she is looking up to God for direction as to which of them will be the best for her.