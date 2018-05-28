Home > Filla >

Man divorces wife less than 15 minutes after marriage in court


Both the man and his father in-law had agreed that he would “pay the bride’s father 100,000 Dirhams ($27,224) in two installments as dowry.

A man from Dubai was forced to divorce his wife with whom he tied the knot in the court less than 15 minutes after the marriage in the same court.

As if it was a prank, the man took the shocking action because he “felt insulted and demeaned by his father-in-law” who publicly demanded a remainder of the dowry in the presence of the bride’s friends and family, contrary to the earlier agreement reached between them.

A report by odditycentral.com indicated that both the man and his father in-law had agreed that he would “pay the bride’s father 100,000 Dirhams ($27,224) in two installments – 50,000 Dirhams ($13,612) upon the signing of the marriage contract inside the Sharia office, and the other 50,000 Dirhams upon leaving the court building.”

It is further reported that the groom honoured the payment of the first instalment as agreed, but after the marriage, no sooner had the family walk out of the court room than the father in-law started demanding the final instalment with alacrity.

The unnamed groom pleaded with the father in-law to exercise a little bit of restraint, saying the money was in his car.

But the determined father in-law insisted that his then son in-law sent one of his friends to reach for the money from the said car, as if he was never going to see his daughter’s husband again.

Feeling humiliated, the man angrily went back to the court room where the knot tying and marriage contract signing had been done less than 15 minutes earlier, and surprisingly divorced the wife.

Speaking in an interview with Gulf News, the then groom’s lawyer is quoted as saying his client “felt insulted and demeaned by his father-in-law. He told the bride’s father that he did not want his daughter as his wife and divorced her in less than 15 minutes from signing the marriage contract.”

There have been stories of marriages that have not stood the test of time, but this particular case is arguably unprecedented.

