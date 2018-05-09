Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife

Home > Filla >

A Sharia Court gave the order after it found Idris Sai’du guilty of driving his wife out of her matrimonial home without recourse to Islamic laws on divorce.

A Nigerian Muslim man was given 5 strokes of cane upon the orders of a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari in Kaduna state on Monday.

The court gave the order after it found Idris Sai’du guilty of driving his wife out of her matrimonial home without recourse to Islamic laws on divorce.

The convict was also ordered to pay a compensation of N5,000 to Hauwa Abdullah for having abandoned her and wasted her time for too long.

The woman had gone to the court to seek proper divorce in accordance with the Islamic laws, unlike the husband.

She told the court that: “He asked me to leave his house since last year Ramadan, saying I should pack all my belongings and leave. It is almost a year now and he never checked on me.

“I want this honourable court to compel my husband to divorce me as he is no longer interested in me.’’ 

However in his response, Idris Sai’du accused his wife of infidelity saying “she has been communicating with her ex-husband which I am not comfortable with.”

He added that: “I therefore divorced my wife three times,” which almost infuriated the judge, Dahiru Lawal who thought the convict’s manner of handling his wife was a complete affront to the laws of Islam, especially regarding divorce.

Reports say the couple have no child together, but if Idris Sai’du had properly followed the laid down procedure to divorce his wife by producing evidence of her alleged infidelity his case might have been watertight.

