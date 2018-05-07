Home > Filla >

Wife kills husband, cuts off his genitals


Atrocious Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals

The unnamed woman who is believed to be a lawyer just like her deceased husband tried to kill herself after the horrendous act apparently to escape the rigors of the law, but neighbours got wind of the incident and restrained her.

A Nigerian woman is reported to have killed her husband and removed certain parts of his body including genitals.

The unnamed woman who is believed to be a lawyer just like her deceased husband tried to kill herself after the horrendous act apparently to escape the rigors of the law, but neighbours got wind of the incident and restrained her.

The BBC reported the Lagos police as saying that they had information regarding the incident and quickly delegated a team of officers to the scene.

The police said upon arriving the deceased whose name has also not been disclosed was found lying in a pool of blood with the intestine and the genitals severed with knife.

It is suspected that the woman might have committed the crime out of bitterness because Lagos police spokesman, Chike Oti is reported to have said that the couple had been married for three years, but the marriage turned turbulent.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment after which she will probably answer for the act.

