Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership

One Lawyer, Otike-Odibe from Nigeria is reported to have lost his life after his wife who is equally a lawyer stabbed him to death and stabbed herself in addition.

According to a report by yabaleftonline.ng, Mr. and Mrs. Otike-Odibe started having some misunderstandings since last night over ownership of property and how their will should be prepared.

Further reports indicate that the deceased and his wife from Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah in Lagos have no children, but the man has three children with another woman.

Tension erupted when the woman reportedly insisted that the deceased willed all his property to her without any provision made for his three children with another woman, a demand the deceased objected to.

Mrs. Otike-Odibe who allegedly stabbed herself in order to ostensibly escape the consequences of her action was rushed to the hospital where she was saved.

The body of the deceased has also reportedly been conveyed to the morgue probably for an autopsy.

Hopefully, Mrs. Otike-Odibe will be made to answer for her action according to the laws of the oil-rich West African country when she recovers from the self-inflicted injury.

Below is a video of the scene: