Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership

Mr. and Mrs. Otike-Odibe started having some misunderstandings since last night over ownership of property and how their will should be prepared.
According to a report by yabaleftonline.ng, Mr. and Mrs. Otike-Odibe started having some misunderstandings since last night over ownership of property and how their will should be prepared.
Further reports indicate that the deceased and his wife from Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah in Lagos have no children, but the man has three children with another woman.
Tension erupted when the woman reportedly insisted that the deceased willed all his property to her without any provision made for his three children with another woman, a demand the deceased objected to.
READ MORE: “She is my 20-year-old daughter spiritually reduced to a 2 year-old” – Kidnapper fakes madness
Mrs. Otike-Odibe who allegedly stabbed herself in order to ostensibly escape the consequences of her action was rushed to the hospital where she was saved.
Hopefully, Mrs. Otike-Odibe will be made to answer for her action according to the laws of the oil-rich West African country when she recovers from the self-inflicted injury.
Below is a video of the scene:
Murder-Suicide: Lady stabs husband to death, then tries killing herself in Lagos . . Tragedy just struck at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, after a lady allegedly stabbed her husband to death, before stabbing herself too. . . According to reports, trouble started around 10pm, last night, between Mr and Mrs Otike-Odibe over property issues. The couple, both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has a child with his first wife. . . Mrs Otike-Odibe was alleged to have insisted that all the husband#emo#4oCZ##s properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn#emo#4oCZ##t go down well with the husband. It was also gathered that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife. . . According to an insider, after the wife stabbed Mr. Otike-Odibe to death, she also stabbed herself, she was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised. The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police.