Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried to rape her

According to reports, the young lady only identified as Nakayanja Rashidah reached for a stone with which she hit the unnamed boss’ head.
The alleged rapist reportedly incurred a life-threatening injury and bled profusely.
Apparently, the incident was reported to the police and the alleged rape victim has rather become an assault perpetrator to her rape perpetrator.
When taken to the police station, the lady cried loudly like a baby asking for forgiveness while she remained handcuffed.
More information soon.