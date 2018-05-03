Ignorant mother buys penis pasta for her children as dinner

Home > Filla >

Rebecca Brett was reportedly shopping at the local market with her kids when three year old Ava got fascinated to the pasta and asked her mother to buy it for her.

A 24-year-old mother from Dunstable in Bedfordshire, England negligently bought and prepared penis pasta for her children who had demanded to eat.

Rebecca Brett was reportedly shopping at the local market with her kids when three year old Ava got fascinated to the pasta and asked her mother to buy it for her.

Without much due diligence, the young mother purchased the pasta without knowing it was actually meant for cheeky hen dishes.

Rebecca only noticed that she had prepared a wrong meal for her children when Ava and seven-month-old Emilia had already started consuming the meal.

The terrified mother was quoted by metro.co.uk as saying “It was a hectic morning and I just bought it without thinking.

“When I saw Ava with the tiny penis in her hand, my heart sank, but I quickly burst into hysterical laughter at my blunder!”

When Rebecca shared her experience on Facebook, it attracted a lot of reactions from users. On that day alone, the story was liked by 340,000 people and shared 176,000 times.

She shared photos of the children with the caption: “Mum of the Year award most definitely does not go to me.

“I wandered into the market and Ava begged me for some ‘smiley face’ pasta she saw.

“So I bought it, cooked it for the girls for lunch today..

“Thought it looked a bit odd, re-looked at the bag and it’s only bloody penis pasta.

“How could I not realise even while cooking it?! ‘So my 3 year old and 7 month old are currently sat eating a bowl of dicks for their lunch. Life.”

Rebecca was surprised at how widely her post was circulated.

She said: “I couldn’t wait to tell Simon and show him the photos when he got home.

“I posted it on Facebook because it really is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done and I thought my friends would appreciate it – I never expected it to go viral!”

