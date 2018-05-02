news

It took the quick intervention by the fire brigade to rescue six pupils of Kisulisuli primary school in Kenya’s Nakuru County who got sunk into the school’s pit latrine on Wednesday following a heavy rainfall.

The pupils who apparently had gone to use the toilet found themselves suddenly buried in the excreta after the latrine caved in on them.

Reports say four of the rescued pupils were unhurt, while the other two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

Team leader of the fire brigade who did the rescue operation, Wesley Makori said at the time of the rescue mission that: “We are working alongside the Kenya Red Cross as fast as possible.”

READ MORE: “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on his office table, I am shy to resume work” – Lady

Head teacher of the school, Mary Kadiri who confirmed the incident to local media said it occurred at about 8.20 am.

Parts of the East African country have been devastated by heavy rains in the past few weeks with homes and streets being flooded.

Wednesday’s incident brought the school’s academic work to a temporary halt and other pupils got traumatised.