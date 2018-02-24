Home > Filla >

Pastor miraculously resurrects after being declared dead


A Nigerian Pastor identified as Anderson Chinenye, reportedly came back to life at the mortuary after his supposed death in Abia state.

It was reported that Chinenye had an operation at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Umuahia, Abia state capital following heart issues and was said to have passed on afterwards.

The pastor was allegedly certified dead by the doctors yesterday morning and was about being deposited at the mortuary before “waking” up this morning according to reports.

His church members and friends have taken to Facebook to celebrate his ‘return to the land of the living’.

