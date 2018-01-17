Home > Filla >

Police hunt for man who touched woman’s buttocks


Trouble Police hunt for man who touched this woman’s buttocks because it was irresistible

Police in Southport, England have mounted a search for a man believed to be of African descent after CCTV cameras captured him sexually harassing a young mother who was returning from her normal morning walk.

According to unilad.co.uk, 24-year-old Jesse Ratu was in the process of opening their apartment on the gold coast when the stranger allegedly approached her from the back and touched her buttocks about five times and said, “Sorry, I just had to do it, you have the best arse.”

Frightened by the unscrupulous abuse, the woman said “don't f***ing touch me” and then rushed into the room to inform her partner, Brendan Wilson, fearing she could be abducted.

However, before Brendan could come out, the man had absconded. Now she is traumatized and is unable to go out alone.

She reportedly told 9news,

“We've only been here for six months. We're now thinking about moving. I've always lived in Southport but never lived down this end.

“I shouldn't really be worried to walk in my own street, so I probably won't be doing that anymore.”

The alleged abuser’s photos were forwarded to the police and they are relying on information from the public to locate and bring him to book.

