Police kill driver whose wedding is scheduled for Saturday

A driver whose wedding ceremony has been reportedly set for next week Saturday has untimely died after a police officer in Nigeria’s Benin, Edo State allegedly pushed him onto the path of an oncoming truck “which smashed his head and splattered his brains,” according to africanspotlightonline.com.

Reports say the incident happened following an argument on Tuesday morning after the police officer asked for N200, but the driver could only afford N100.

The deceased’s fiancée is reported as saying the police officer pushed her fiancé during the argument over the money, leading to his death.

Further reports suggested that angry passersby who witnessed the event allegedly killed one police officer and set about five police vehicles ablaze.