Home > Filla >

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe


How Possible? Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe in his entire career

The BBC is celebrating officer Julius Adedeji as the ‘most dedicated police officer’ in Nigeria because he is believed to have never taken a bribe. He simply sees the act as “needless”.

  • Published:
Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe play

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has honoured a Nigerian police officer who is said to have never taken a bribe in his entire professional life.

A recent survey conducted by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the most populous African country’s police service is the most corrupt in the country, apparently due to bribery.

This report shows that Ghana police service gaining notoriety in topping the list of corrupt agencies in the country is not unprecedented. Their colleagues in Nigeria have also gained a similar ‘accolade’.

However, the fact that there are miscreants in every institution that give others a bad name does not mean there are no God fearing professionals who conduct themselves ethically.

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe play

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe

 

READ MORE: “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on his office table, I am shy to resume work” – Lady

The BBC is celebrating officer Julius Adedeji as the ‘most dedicated police officer’ in Nigeria because he is believed to have never taken a bribe. He simply sees the act as “needless”.

Julius Adedeji was quoted as saying: “I thank God that it’s recognised and I feel like putting my best more and more.”

He added that: “A copy of the letter (from the BBC) was delivered to my office for my information, when I read through it, I was wondering could it be true? I read through the letter and I saw that it said, they wanted an institution where they can name and shame those that are not doing well and encourage the people that are doing well within the Nigerian police force, I felt so great.”

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe play

Police officer awarded because he has never taken a bribe

 

What is however worthy of notice is the fact that Julius Adedeji has been offered juicy packages to influence him to deviate from the ethics of his job, but he turned them down.

He said: “Absolutely. And even today a person offered to give me some money and I said ‘no,no,no,no why would you do that, I’m just doing my work’.”

But human as he is, the police officer added that: “There’s no way one would not once in a while be tempted. But I just want to do what is right.

 “I know in my little space where I work, I’ve seen people who are going the wrong way. We’ve talked to them and told them you don’t have to do this and God will find a way to bless you when you’re doing what is right.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Too Much Orgasm: “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on his office table, I am shy to resume work” – Lady Too Much Orgasm “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on his office table, I am shy to resume work” – Lady
Ethical Misconduct: Doctor forced to resign for inappropriate relationship with patients Ethical Misconduct Doctor forced to resign for inappropriate relationship with patients
Disability Isn’t Inability: Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids Disability Isn’t Inability Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids
Video: Deadly snake removed from company's stove Video Deadly snake removed from company's stove
I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court
ICGC: Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child" ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Social media users mock Shatta Wale's Gringo video Pulse Filla Social media users mock Shatta Wale's Gringo video
Pulse Filla: Man caught stealing used sanitary pads at Kantamanto Pulse Filla Man caught stealing used sanitary pads at Kantamanto
Interesting: Deadly snake removed from company's stove Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stove



Top Articles

1 Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD...bullet
2 Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother...bullet
3 Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells courtbullet
5 Abomination My father raped me with the support of my mother -...bullet
6 ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"bullet
7 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Video Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 In Bibiani Man pours acid on wifebullet

Related Articles

Ethical Misconduct Doctor forced to resign for inappropriate relationship with patients
Disability Isn’t Inability Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids
Video Deadly snake removed from company's stove
I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court
ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"
Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game
Abomination My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady
Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculated
More Wealth For The Wealthy Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable
Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Pulse Filla Woman with 2 vaginas goes to court for right to...bullet
6 Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football gamebullet
7 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping...bullet
8 Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a...bullet
9 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into...bullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game
Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game
Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana cultivation, the faring is costly
More Wealth For The Wealthy Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable
“How my Saudi husband slaughtered our three daughters” -Lady
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady