The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has honoured a Nigerian police officer who is said to have never taken a bribe in his entire professional life.

A recent survey conducted by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the most populous African country’s police service is the most corrupt in the country, apparently due to bribery.

This report shows that Ghana police service gaining notoriety in topping the list of corrupt agencies in the country is not unprecedented. Their colleagues in Nigeria have also gained a similar ‘accolade’.

However, the fact that there are miscreants in every institution that give others a bad name does not mean there are no God fearing professionals who conduct themselves ethically.

The BBC is celebrating officer Julius Adedeji as the ‘most dedicated police officer’ in Nigeria because he is believed to have never taken a bribe. He simply sees the act as “needless”.

Julius Adedeji was quoted as saying: “I thank God that it’s recognised and I feel like putting my best more and more.”

He added that: “A copy of the letter (from the BBC) was delivered to my office for my information, when I read through it, I was wondering could it be true? I read through the letter and I saw that it said, they wanted an institution where they can name and shame those that are not doing well and encourage the people that are doing well within the Nigerian police force, I felt so great.”

What is however worthy of notice is the fact that Julius Adedeji has been offered juicy packages to influence him to deviate from the ethics of his job, but he turned them down.

He said: “Absolutely. And even today a person offered to give me some money and I said ‘no,no,no,no why would you do that, I’m just doing my work’.”

But human as he is, the police officer added that: “There’s no way one would not once in a while be tempted. But I just want to do what is right.

“I know in my little space where I work, I’ve seen people who are going the wrong way. We’ve talked to them and told them you don’t have to do this and God will find a way to bless you when you’re doing what is right.”