Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas

Some human activists have called for investigation to ascertain the circumstances in which a Nigerian police officer allegedly slapped a nursing mother over N50 (Ghs0.6) at Mokola area of Ibadan in Nigeria.

According to reports, the said police officer became offended after the woman had warned him not to cause accident as he obstinately demanded the said money from the driver of the car she was onboard.

The police officer whose photos have gone viral online is said to have insisted to take the money from the driver, and fearing that the back and forth between him and the driver could result in a crash, the woman admonished him to stop worrying the driver.

Some witnesses who apparently, were onboard the car with the nursing mother took photos of the incident and shared online.

Many social media users have condemned the action of the police officer, saying he should be brought to book.

