The Professional Standards Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey is leading an investigation into alleged assault on a 20-year-old woman at New Jersey beach Saturday afternoon.

A widely condemned viral video shows a police officer manhandling the beachgoer, Emily Weinman. He struggled to arrest the woman from Philadelphia as he pressed her face into the sand and hit her on the head about twice.

The victim claimed she had asked the police if they have not got "something better to do as cops than to stop people for underage drinking on the beach."

Her question infuriated the officer who tried to arrest her.

Narrating her ordeal on social media after the incident, Emily Weinman said: “The cop tackled me to the ground and smashed my head into the sand," the post read. "At that point I blacked out and fought any way possible trying to get up and push him off me.

"That’s when he head locked me by his arm around my neck, punched on me in my head and then he head locked me again but this time choking me, I was gasping for [air]. Yes, i know I should’ve gave him my name. I was partly wrong in a way but I was scared."

The incident attracted wild condemnations across the globe. Mayor of Wildwood Ernie Troiano Jr. in whose jurisdiction the development unfolded described it as “shameful”, saying: “It wasn’t just that this officer decided to beat her up. That wasn’t the case.”

The Mayor condemned the victim’s conduct saying a body camera footage, to be released soon by authorities, shows the 20-year-old spitting on and insulting the officers.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the Wildwood police says "Chief Regalbuto stated that while he finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any judgment until having the final results of the investigation."

If found to be unprofessional in the discharge of their duties the two police officers captured in the video may be sanctioned, but Emily Weinman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol.