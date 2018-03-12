Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public space

Home > Filla >

The singer known for his "Bodylicious", "Tulaba Kuki" songs was arrested after some worried residents who saw the car parked along the road hinted the police.

The Ugandan police arrested a popular musician, Barbie Jay for allegedly having sex with a woman inside his car in public.

Reports say the residents became suspicious after realizing that the car kept shaking, suggesting that some people must have been struggling inside.

The arrest was made during police patrol at FUFA House along Mengo Hill Road.

Old Kampala police who arrested the Ugandan singer said when they arrived, they found Barbie Jay whose wife gave birth just about a week earlier wearing only pants, and the strange woman’s skimpy dress was raised high above the thighs.

The singer has however denied the allegation saying he had been waiting for a friend and decided to remove his clothes because of hot temperature in his car.

Barbie Jay’s wife had given birth just about a week earlier. On March 4, he posted pictures of the newborn baby on social media with the inscription: “OK.. Family plz join me as we welcome Urbane Hitler Buyinza on planet Earth. He just landed on Friday 2nd-3-018. Just hit a like for him…."

Police said they have charged him with having sex in public space after he was detained at the Lubaga Police Station.

