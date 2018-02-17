Sakawa boy reveals how he sacrificed his mother to get rich

In a Facebook post, the sakawa boy made a shocking revelation of how he sacrificed his mother for money.

news

A young man in his early 20s by name Million Bills has made a shocking confession on the Feb 14 which was supposed to be day of love.

In a Facebook post, he made a shocking revelation of how he sacrificed his mother for money.

The young man who became rich overnight and owns three houses in Accra and 11 cars of which 8 are imported regrets killing his mother which he has described as his greatest mistake and how the ghost of her late mother has been hunting him everywhere.

He wrote this post on Facebook:

“I can’t enjoy my money anymore. I wanted to sacrifice my father because he cared less about us but my mother appeared and I had to kill her. Killing her was the biggest mistake I made and I know God will never forgive me. Her ghost has been disturbing me since last year and I have tried all I could to chain her but all to no avail. I’m going crazy. I am sorry mum, I was only trying to help. I didn’t know it will turn out to be you”