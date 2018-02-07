See how priceless this woman looks without a makeup

news

If you are beautiful, you are. Whether with or without makeup, you will always look attractive.

A young woman who got married in December last year is still being remembered because, her wedding photos are still making the rounds on social media due to how naturally beautiful she looked on the day without wearing any makeup or jewelry.

The Nigerian lady only known by her first name as Chizy, chose to prove to others on the she tied the knot with her husband Sammy that, beauty goes beyond just artificial enhancements.

See more of the adorable photos of the couple below: