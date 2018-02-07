Home > Filla >

See how priceless this woman looks without a makeup


Natural Beauty See how priceless this woman looked without makeup on her wedding day

The Nigerian lady only known by her first name as Chizy, chose to prove to others on the she tied the knot with her husband Sammy that, beauty goes beyond just artificial enhancements.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Woman looks adorable without a makeup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you are beautiful, you are. Whether with or without makeup, you will always look attractive.

A young woman who got married in December last year is still being remembered because, her wedding photos are still making the rounds on social media due to how naturally beautiful she looked on the day without wearing any makeup or jewelry.

READ MORE: Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test reveals

play Woman looks adorable without a makeup

 

The Nigerian lady only known by her first name as Chizy, chose to prove to others on the she tied the knot with her husband Sammy that, beauty goes beyond just artificial enhancements.

See more of the adorable photos of the couple below:

play Woman looks adorable without a makeup

play Woman looks adorable without a makeup

play Woman looks adorable without a makeup

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Terry Frempong-Masson: Ghanaian young man arrested in the US for $250,000 fraud Terry Frempong-Masson Ghanaian young man arrested in the US for $250,000 fraud
Scandal: Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test reveals Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test reveals
Interesting Video: Angry man plants trees in potholes after his car tyre spoilt Interesting Video Angry man plants trees in potholes after his car tyre spoilt
Sad News: Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Sad Story: Police officer kills driver whose wedding is scheduled for Saturday Sad Story Police officer kills driver whose wedding is scheduled for Saturday
Crazy Video: Man wins Guinness record for turning his stomach into chopping board Crazy Video Man wins Guinness record for turning his stomach into chopping board

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Prostitute Returns To Work 30 Minutes After Giving Birth Pulse Filla Prostitute Returns To Work 30 Minutes After Giving Birth
Incredible Video: Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into pavement blocks Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into pavement blocks
Interesting Video: Angry man plants trees in potholes after his car tyre spoilt Interesting Video Angry man plants trees in potholes after his car tyre spoilt



Top Articles

1 Trouble Guy says “I have slept with 88.8% of the girls I met online....bullet
2 Sad Story Police officer kills driver whose wedding is scheduled for...bullet
3 Revelation “I worked for Devil for 25 years” - lady shares her...bullet
4 End Time Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by...bullet
5 Feminism 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' - Pepper Dem...bullet
6 Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viralbullet
7 Tragic Late former president’s son commits suicidebullet
8 Unthinkable Father nabbed for allegedly using his little...bullet
9 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
10 Mind Your Own Business Man kills pregnant neighbour...bullet

Related Articles

Revelation “I worked for Devil for 25 years” - lady shares her striking story with photos
Just To Prove A Point Man disguises as female and reaches finals of an all-female beauty contest
Incomprehensible Dead body exhumed and allegedly raped
Desperate For Child Woman kills pregnant neighbour and cuts the baby out of her womb
Controversy Lawyer under attack for encouraging young ladies to go after rich married men
Bitter Truth Ghana is more ‘alcoholic than religious’ - Bishop Agyin-Asare
So Sad 13-year-old girl raped by 8 men, pregnant with twins
Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor
Photos Meet the RICHEST pastor in the world
Confession 'When I see woman, I derive pleasure' -7yr-old tells to Obinim

Top Videos

1 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengersbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent...bullet
6 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard...bullet
7 Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant...bullet
8 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
9 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet
10 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet

Filla

Research Drinking hot tea causes throat cancer, nondrinkers and nonsmokers stand higher risk
A father allegedly beats his children with cane when denied of sex. He reportedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with his son.
Pervert! Meet abusive father who beats children with cane when denied of sex
A DELSU lecturer, Dr. Boniface Anyanwu who was abducted by kidnappers has escaped from captivity
Sharp Guy DELSU lecturer escapes from kidnappers who held him for N10 million ransom
Agusi Oyeintari proudly showed off his wives in a picture posted on Facebook.
Heart of Romeo Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union