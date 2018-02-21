Home > Filla >

'Sexiest weathergirl' insures her famous buttocks against "all risks"


Sol Perez, will be paid a whopping £72,000 GBP (2million Argentine Pesos) if anything should happen to her buttocks.

Of all her body, 24-year-old weather report presenter from Argentina has insured her bum with an insurance company to protect it against "all risks".

Sol Perez, according to the Mirror will be paid a whopping £72,000 GBP (2million Argentine Pesos) if anything should happen to her buttocks.

The lady popularly referred to as 'Argentina's sexiest' is considered as a huge media star in Latin America and her weird insurance has had a huge social media reaction after it first appeared on TyC Sports channel.

Sol Perez has a huge following on social media as a result of her workout and weightlifting photos she often posts on social media as well as her busty stature.

The Mirror quoted her as saying, "I like the culture around fitness and the atmosphere of a gym.

"It is trendy to post workout pictures at the moment but I only share what I want others to see."

As the insurance is for protection against “all risks” it is not clear whether she will be entitled to insurance payment in case the bum reduce in size.

