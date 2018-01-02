Home > Filla >

Bravery :  Shop robber flees armless after customer hit his head with wooden chair


Bravery Shop robber flees armless after customer hit his head with wooden chair

The 58-year-old customer who wanted to be known only as Daniel, said he had come to the Wendy’s shop with his parents to buy some food for dinner when he observed the suspicious behaviour of the alleged criminal.

A solo armed robber who invaded a fast food shop and held the cashier hostage and ordered that all the sales monies be handed over to him, could not help but run for his life without the arm he had entered the shop with, after one smart customer used a wooden chair to hit him on the head.

UPI.com reported that the 58-year-old customer who wanted to be known only as Daniel, said he had come to the Wendy’s shop with his parents to buy some food for dinner when he observed the suspicious behaviour of the alleged criminal.

"So, I kept an eye on him, and then I noticed that he had a knife in his right hand. And he cut in the front of the line and went up to the cashier, brandished the knife, and said, 'Give me the money.' And then about two seconds later, he turns to somebody on his left and says, 'She'll take care of you in a minute.' And that's when I brought the chair down on his head," Daniel narrated to KCRA-TV.

What is not clear yet is whether the alleged robber was eventually arrested and what has become of him.

