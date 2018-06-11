Pulse.com.gh logo
Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Duncan Williams


Found Yours? Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Archbishop Duncan Williams

Many Ghanaian young men and women are single probably because they have not found their compatible soul mates. Others are also single as a result of divorce.

  • Published:
Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Duncan Williams play
Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan William has sparked controversy following his description of singleness as an error that must be corrected.

Attempting to give hope to the single young men and women, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan has thrown out invitation to Ghanaians to attend his forthcoming “24hr prayer meeting to overturn the error of singleness”.

Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Duncan Williams play

 

READ MORE: How Ghanaian women have reduced womanhood to ‘nothing’

Writing on his twitter page, the man of God said: “The Archbishop is inviting all singles for a 24hr prayer meeting to overturn the error of singleness and open the doors of marriage. 2018 is the year of possessing your Marital Gates. Do not miss this great opportunity.

 

Inasmuch as the man of God might mean good for the singles, the invitation has triggered mixed reactions on twitter with some users wondering what he meant by describing singleness as an error.

However, as expected, some people have indicated their willingness to participate in the programme to have their singleness overturned.

