This small dog attacks crocodile until it runs back into the river


Interesting Video This small dog attacks big crocodile until it runs back into the river

The dog, upon no provocation displayed so much bravado and hostility that the crocodile reportedly nicknamed Casey, thought it wise to run back into the river for refuge.

Some tourists who visited Goat Island in Australia late December last year witnessed an interesting scene when a crocodile that came out of the river at the behest of the site owner got attacked by a small, but brave dog until it ran back into the river.

When the drama started, onlookers feared the reptile might angered by the dog and probably kill it. But to their surprise, the dog jumped and landed on the tail of Casey and the latter swiftly dashed back into the river, having sensed danger.

One of the visitors took a video of the scene and posted on social media with the inscription, "I was visiting Goat Island with family and King Kai, the owner of the property, calls a croc named Casey out of the water. The dog gets a little jealous and chases the 3.5 meter [11.4-foot] croc back into the river!"

