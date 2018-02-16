Home > Filla >

Stop talking about my death, seek the face of God – Ebony’s ‘ghost’


A certain woman, Adwoa Nyamekye told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that she saw the ghosts of Ebony, Franky Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee hovering around the accident scene and when she asked Ebony what she was doing at that spot, she said she had been waiting to find somebody through whom she could send a message to Ghanaians.

A woman who claims to have encountered the ghost of late dancehall musician, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popular known as Ebony Reins at the very scene the fatal accident happened leading to her death said the late musician has cautioned Ghanaians to stop worrying about her death.

The controversial young musician lost her life in a terrible accident together with her childhood friend and PA, Franky Kuri and one air force official, Francis Atsu Vondee on the Sunyani- Kumasi road when they were returning from Sunyani.

The woman is reported to have said in the radio interview that Ebony said she died a sudden death and as a result, her spirit is restless. She allegedly said the days ahead will be bedeviled with many mysterious deaths, hence the need for Ghanaians to focus their attention on getting closer to God for grace, instead of talking about her death, which is a spilled milk.

Adwoa Nyamekye who claimed to have seen the spirit of the departed trio on her way to church further claimed that, the ghost of Ebony was crying and saying that she was sold to the world and her songs were gladly patronised by the world.

