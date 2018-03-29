Student makes Ghs 6,596,063.58 from sale of her virginity

Home > Filla >

The 26-year-old London resident who only identified herself as Jasmine said she would rather gain money from the break of her virginity than to do same without charges.

After a year of advertising her virginity, a British student has finally given it out to the highest bidder earlier this week for a jaw dropping amount of €1.2m ($1,482,528).

The 26-year-old London resident who only identified herself as Jasmine said she would rather gain money from the break of her virginity than to do same without charges.

A reports by yabaleftonline.ng indicated that a Hollywood actor beat two other bidders, one of whom is a footballer to secure Jasmine’s virginity at the said cost.

As Jasmine is yet to meet the actor for their sexual encounter, she is quoted as having said:

“My parents supported me from the beginning. They know everything and agree.

“I am 26 and they know that I am adult enough for deciding alone what I do with my body. As I met the actor already and I was always a big fan of (his), I am more nervous as a fan than about losing my virginity. But who knows. Maybe I will get more nervous when we meet in the hotel.

“I would never have dreamed to get that high price for my auction (sic.) But as more, I am amazed by who [bought] my auction. It is so amazing!

 “I really respect ladies who are traditional and want to wait for sex after marriage. I was one of them. I really wanted to wait for the right one. But I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I chose another way which will make me happy. I am sure about my decision.

“Traditional views regarding virginity are so outdated. I believe that it’s my choice what I do with my body and I am sick and tired of waiting for the right person to come along.

“After 26 years, I still haven’t found him; so, I decided a positive alternative would be selling my virginity.”

About a year ago, news broke about her having listed on Cinderella Escorts to sell her virginity so as to raise money to establish her own business.

Now that the young woman turns a billionaire in just few moments when she finally gives away her pride, one can only wish her good luck in the world of whatever business she intends to venture into.

