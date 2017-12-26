Home > Filla >

Suspected ritualist found with stinking baby corpse


Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse

The suspect was found with the corpse while attempting to visit Lagos. He claimed he was on a mission to bury it.

Ajiboye Olusola was apprehended at a motor park in Ogun state. play

The foul odour of a decomposing baby concealed in a polythene bag blew the cover of Ajiboye Olusola, a 42-year-old man who was apprehended by the policemen in Ogun State at the Sapade Motor Park on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Commuters who boarded a vehicle with the suspect raised an alarm which invited the presence of the police due to the offensive smell that oozed out of the carriage.

Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals.

 

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun state noted that Olusola mentioned that he was taking the corpse of the infant for a burial in Lagos when questioned, Punch News reports.

A statement offered by the PPRO disclosed that the suspected ritualist had embarked on a trip from Kwara state until he was arrested. His explanation concerning how he came to be in possession of a human body appeared unconvincing which prompted a decision to take him to a police station.

“The suspect was arrested at Sapade Motor Park when he was about boarding a vehicle with the corpse, which was wrapped in a polythene bag. The odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park, and they quickly alerted the police.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Isara division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested. Upon searching his bag, the corpse of a dead baby was found.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa, Kwara State, and heading for Lagos, where he intended to bury the baby. Not satisfied with the claim, he was taken to the Isara division for further investigation,” Oyeyemi mentioned.

ALSO READ: Meet 24-yr-old Prosper who attempted to use parents for money rituals

Meanwhile, state police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, gave an order insisting that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, located in Eleweran according to Punch.

Ritual killings in Nigeria - is it tied to bad governance?

Killings inspired by an intention to fulfill fetish interests is one of the highlight of a crime infested Nigeria battling with political crisis and poor governance. It is believed that the latter is the main motivation when it concerns engaging in wealth making sacrifice.

A desire to get money has promoted a nature of wrongdoing among Nigerian who are getting more desperate than before. This has made it rather comfortable to link the rate of crime to the state of the economy which favours only the rich.

Perhaps it is not out of place to assume that maybe the people can rediscover their humanity when the elected representatives in government start to offer them what they are entitled to - good governance as opposed to making a promise of change which remains yet to be effected.

ALSO READ: Can Nigeria end a year without an intense fuel scarcity problem?

Bus drivers have saw to an increase in bus fares.

Bus drivers have saw to an increase in bus fares due to fuel scarcity.

(Jumia Travel)

 

The Christmas holiday has been a hard one for the populace who have had to deal with difficulties associated with the scarcity of fuel, a menace that has become a yearly challenge.

While some blame the oil marketer for inventing a crisis for personal profit, the one chiefly responsible for the plight is the leader of the country whose enormous power should be enough to ensure that the subjects are well catered for. What do you call an inability to do this?

Poor governance in Nigeria has led to an increase in crime rate.»

