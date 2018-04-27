Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom

Home > Filla >

Muhammad Suleiman allegedly lured the toddler into an isolated classroom where he perpetrated the sexual assault on her and harmed her in the process.

A 26-year-old teacher from Kano state in Nigeria appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, April 16 after he was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 3-year-old girl in a classroom.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria indicated that Muhammad Suleiman lured the toddler into an isolated classroom where he perpetrated the sexual assault on her and harmed her in the process.

The suspect who is a resident of Rimin Gata Quarters, Kano is being prosecuted under Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Prosecuting, Inspector Pogu Lale told the Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril that: “The accused had sexual intercourse with her, which caused her harm.”

READ MORE: “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady

He added that the victim’s father, Rijiyar Zaki filed a complaint at Police Division, Kano, on April 14 which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the offence, but the court remanded him into prison custody and adjourned the case until May 24 for further hearing.

