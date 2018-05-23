news

A 29-year-old class six teacher in the Volta region, Benjamin Akpalu was jailed by a Ho circuit court on Tuesday May 22 for 15 years in hard labour after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old pupil of his class.

The GNA reported that the convict pleaded guilty to the charge and the court sentenced him on his own plea.

Dreading the impact of the prison term on his life and family, Benjamin Akpalu pleaded for clemency, but that did not stop the determined court presided over by Priscilla Dikro from pronouncing the deserved sentence on him.

He is quoted as saying: “I plead for mercy...my mother is at the hospital now. I’m on my knees for mercy, I am the only educated person in my family”.

READ MORE: Undeniable reasons why defilement of youngsters cannot stop in Ghana

Prosecutor, Sergeant Christiana Anafo-Seiku narrated to the court that the convict had invited the victim and another female pupil on 25 January this year to his house to help sweep the house.

Sergeant Christiana Anafo-Seiku said the second pupil declined to go with them since it was dangerous to run the errand after school hours.

However, the convict gave the victim GH¢2.00 for lorry fare to the house.

Benjamin Akpalu then defiled the victim upon arriving at the house and gave her another GH¢2.00 and a spare key to enable her visit him regularly ostensibly for more sexual activities.

Apparently, the victim failed to report her ordeal to her parents, but reports say luck eluded them on February 05, 2018 when the victim’s mother spotted the spare key and the money, queried her and she confessed.

The bitter mother reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Benjamin Akpalu on February 20.