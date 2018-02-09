Home > Filla >

Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees


Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

Photos making the rounds online show the student tied from head to toe to a pillar.

play Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees
A teacher of a certain Secondary School has reportedly tied a male student to a pillar in the full glare of the entire student body and left him for hours just to punish him for defaulting in the payment of fees.

Photos making the rounds online show the student tied from head to toe to a pillar as if he is due for execution by a firing squad.

play Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

 

Other photos show the teacher in the process of tying the student to the pillar in front of the school, while colleague teachers and students looked on. Information about the said school and the name of the teacher are sketchy.

Apparently, either one of the students or a passerby secretly took shots of the development and leaked to the media.

As and when further information trickles in regarding the draconian action of this teacher, pulse will definitely be the first to serve readers

Here are more photos below:

play Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

play Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

 

