There is an 80% increase in HIV in 2017 and it's scary

The 2017 Ghana AIDS Commission report on HIV/AIDS infection shows an 80% increases in new cases.

The report also indicates that the Volta Region and Brong Ahafo Region topped the chart of HIV/AIDS prevalence.

The findings were revealed at the Commission’s two-day annual strategic planning meeting.

The Ghana AIDS Commission is, therefore, asking Ghanaians to be extra careful in order not to contract the deadly disease.

Director-General of the Commission, Ambassador Dr Amokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to voluntarily test for the virus.

She asked persons living with the virus to stick to the approved anti-retroviral drugs because there was no herbal cure for the disease yet.

“We are not condemning them (herbalist), we are just saying that there is no herbal cure as yet for HIV. If you want to take them it’s up to you. But then take your anti-retroviral medication,” she said.

She said the activities of the gay community – the key population – are to blame for the sharp increase in HIV infection.

A large proportion of the new HIV/AIDS cases were pregnant women, the report also revealed.