A Californian woman whose package was stolen on December 21 from her parents’ home said the package was returned on New Year’s Eve after the video of the pilfering was made public.

Brittany Hale said the same security cameras that recorded the theft again recorded the female thief when she entered the house to place it back so as to 'start the new year on a clean sheet'.

"Starting 2018 off with the stolen wedding photos returned. Last night the lady that stole them had the heart to return them. I am thankful that this lady did the right thing and returned what was not hers. I can only hope she has learned a lesson from stealing other people's property," Brittany Hale said.

UPI.com reported that the stolen package contained personalized collages of photos from her wedding that were meant to be Christmas gifts for her parents and grandparents.