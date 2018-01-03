Home > Filla >

Guilty Conscience :  Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Eve


Guilty Conscience Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Eve

Brittany Hale said the same security cameras that recorded the theft again recorded the female thief when she entered the house to place it back so as to 'start the new year on a clean sheet'.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Californian woman whose package was stolen on December 21 from her parents’ home said the package was returned on New Year’s Eve after the video of the pilfering was made public.

Brittany Hale said the same security cameras that recorded the theft again recorded the female thief when she entered the house to place it back so as to 'start the new year on a clean sheet'.

READ MORE: School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself at work

Image result for security cameras

"Starting 2018 off with the stolen wedding photos returned. Last night the lady that stole them had the heart to return them. I am thankful that this lady did the right thing and returned what was not hers. I can only hope she has learned a lesson from stealing other people's property," Brittany Hale said.

 UPI.com reported that the stolen package contained personalized collages of photos from her wedding that were meant to be Christmas gifts for her parents and grandparents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Useless Children: Two brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour Useless Children Two brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
Badoo Hotel: Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos] Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]
Mistake: Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack Mistake Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack
Embarrassment: Groom failed to show up at his own wedding because he couldn't pay for the venue Embarrassment Groom failed to show up at his own wedding because he couldn't pay for the venue
Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a happy 2018 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a happy 2018
Yomi Sars: Policeman turned singer is now an ASP Yomi Sars Policeman turned singer is now an ASP

Recommended Videos

Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex
Beef: Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a married man Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a married man
Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill



Top Articles

1 Motherly Love This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her backbullet
2 Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt...bullet
3 Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not...bullet
4 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet
5 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes...bullet
6 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring...bullet
7 'Arson' Congolese President’s house set ablazebullet
8 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group...bullet
9 Bravery Shop robber flees armless after customer hit his...bullet
10 In Egypt Woman jailed for 'buying painkillers for her...bullet

Related Articles

Christmas Celebration Youth drink on a tiny man-made island to avoid alcohol ban
Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you a year by this time
Interesting Police offer ‘advice’ on how to steal a Ferrari car without being caught
Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not tell the whereabouts of his baby
In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell
Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex
New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid
Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
3 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating...bullet
4 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
7 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
8 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people...bullet
10 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet

Filla

OAP Olufemi Olujobi was killed while returning home from work.
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP
Moral Values Another female singer arrested and detained over "debauchery" music video
Vampire kidnappers drink the blood of their victims.
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
An AR-15 rifle.
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting