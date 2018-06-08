Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows


Video This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows

Anzhelika Protodyakonova has used her weird looking eyebrows to build over 90,000 following on Instagram where she posts more photos of herself regularly, in order to showcase the eyebrows.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A young fashion blogger from Russia has become a social media sensation and is making millions as a result of her huge and weird eyebrows.

Anzhelika Protodyakonova has used her weird looking eyebrows to build over 90,000 following on Instagram where she posts more photos of herself regularly, in order to showcase the eyebrows.

Due to the huge social media following, she makes money by advertising beauty and health products on her Instagram account.

Until about seven years ago, Anzhelika Protodyakonova never thought she could become so popular, let alone make so much money from her fame.

This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows play

 

According to odditycentral.com, her journey to stardom and wealth started one day when she sat on the same bus with a certain woman in Yakutsk, Russia’s Sakha Republic.

READ MORE: "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested

The woman reportedly became fascinated by her huge eyebrows covering a large portion of Anzhelika Protodyakonova’s face.

She then took photos of her and posted on social media and it attracted lots of reactions from social media users, some of whom nicknamed her “Bushy Angie”.

This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows play

 

Though Anzhelika Protodyakonova initially did not like the publicity, she subsequently developed interest and started updating her Instagram account with more stunning photos, attracting thousands of more followers on a regular basis.

 

Later, TV stations also started inviting her for interviews and gradually it has become a source of employment earning her millions of money.

Don't be surprised if this becomes a global trend soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Unbelievable: Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church
In Volta Region: Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Report: Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills
Controversy: Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
In a doggy style: Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room

Recommended Videos

Amazing! This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows Amazing! This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows
Pulse Filla: Girl comes back home to her parents after she died and was buried Pulse Filla Girl comes back home to her parents after she died and was buried
Entertainment Filla: Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria' Entertainment Filla Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria'



Top Articles

1 In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common...bullet
2 Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried...bullet
3 Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in...bullet
4 Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to...bullet
5 Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in...bullet
6 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian...bullet
7 Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up...bullet
8 Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa,...bullet
9 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and...bullet
10 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet

Related Articles

Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills
Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room
Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake

Top Videos

1 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
2 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
6 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
7 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
8 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet
9 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
10 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet

Filla

Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month
Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he menstruates every month
Wife sues husband for making Muslim cleric sleep with her for 3 days
Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days