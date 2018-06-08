This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows

news

A young fashion blogger from Russia has become a social media sensation and is making millions as a result of her huge and weird eyebrows.

Anzhelika Protodyakonova has used her weird looking eyebrows to build over 90,000 following on Instagram where she posts more photos of herself regularly, in order to showcase the eyebrows.

Due to the huge social media following, she makes money by advertising beauty and health products on her Instagram account.

Until about seven years ago, Anzhelika Protodyakonova never thought she could become so popular, let alone make so much money from her fame.

According to odditycentral.com, her journey to stardom and wealth started one day when she sat on the same bus with a certain woman in Yakutsk, Russia’s Sakha Republic.

The woman reportedly became fascinated by her huge eyebrows covering a large portion of Anzhelika Protodyakonova’s face.

She then took photos of her and posted on social media and it attracted lots of reactions from social media users, some of whom nicknamed her “Bushy Angie”.

Though Anzhelika Protodyakonova initially did not like the publicity, she subsequently developed interest and started updating her Instagram account with more stunning photos, attracting thousands of more followers on a regular basis.

Later, TV stations also started inviting her for interviews and gradually it has become a source of employment earning her millions of money.

Don't be surprised if this becomes a global trend soon.