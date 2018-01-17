Home > Filla >

Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummy


Sugar Mummy Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummy

Trigg received commendation from his Twitter followers who encouraged him to get as much as he can from his sugar mummy.

  • Published:
A man who showed off his sugar mummy in towel has received commendations on Twitter. play

A man who showed off his sugar mummy in towel has received commendations on Twitter.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Shock, excitement, and jealousy are reactions that have trailed a black male Twitter user, Trigg, who posted a half-naked picture of his sugar mummy while she was in a bathroom.

His followers encouraged him to get enough money from the white older woman who only tied a picture in the post, and invest it on a younger partner, preferably an African young lady.

 

The exciting responses were contained in various tweets where a majority of his Twitter friends now turned admirers asked him to link them with a similar opportunity. See some of the comments below:

 

ALSO READ: Nigerian men are in the pursuit of old women with money

Trigg, who seem to be enjoying a great run of comfort also bragged about his good fortune which he managed to attribute to his ability to please women.

Sugar mummies and their desire for younger men

In most societies, sugar mummies often represent a source of income for young men who feel they can satisfy their desires which includes sexual needs. In Nigeria, this is no different.

Most women in this category are influential with a great amount of wealth at their disposal.

ALSO READ: I need a sugar mummy as rich as Diezani Alison-Madueke

Their interest in dating a younger man is mainly borne out of loneliness or basically promiscuity, but don't rule out fetish dealings out of a list of reasons.

There have been rumours that some cougars use the destiny of their young lovers to replenish their wealth. This is not hard to consider based on the reputation of the African continent when it concerns 'juju'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

In UK: Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness In UK Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness
Cruelty: 3-week-old baby hospitalised after father slapped her for being a girl Cruelty 3-week-old baby hospitalised after father slapped her for being a girl
Trouble: Police hunt for man who touched this woman’s buttocks because it was irresistible Trouble Police hunt for man who touched this woman’s buttocks because it was irresistible
Served Him Right: Man asked for sex from lady in exchange for job and this is what he got Served Him Right Man asked for sex from lady in exchange for job and this is what he got
Sexual Harassment: OAU responds to complaint about sex-lover lecturer Sexual Harassment OAU responds to complaint about sex-lover lecturer
Ridiculous: Sugar mummy beats up boyfriend after she caught him having sex with another lady Ridiculous Sugar mummy beats up boyfriend after she caught him having sex with another lady

Recommended Videos

Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her
Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day
I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses



Top Articles

1 'Magun' Native doctor fails to separate married man who got stuck during...bullet
2 Transgender Meet Madina Broni the Ghanaian man who is now a womanbullet
3 Embarrassment Woman cries after fiancé rejected her proposal, left...bullet
4 At Long Last “Wow!!! I can finally have sex” – Wedded woman heaves...bullet
5 Incest Father, brother in court over alleged rape of daughterbullet
6 Ridiculous Sugar mummy beats up boyfriend after she caught him...bullet
7 Relationship “After dating her for 8 years without sex, she...bullet
8 Weird World 13 children held captive, chained to bed by...bullet
9 Incredible Interesting moment alligator chews up big...bullet
10 Scandal Police officer caged for defiling 15-year-old...bullet

Related Articles

Stupidity 17-yr-old boy hangs self after catching 38-yr-old sugar mummy with another man
Morning Teaser Would you marry a sugar mummy?

Top Videos

1 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing...bullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox...bullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
6 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
7 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
8 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep...bullet
9 I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his...bullet

Filla

Car plunged into the air after the driver of the vehicle hit a center divider.
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
Pathetic Decade old marriage dissolved because wife bathes only once a year
Brutal Acid Attack Fetish priest pours acid into 12-year-old girl's vagina
Two newborn babies were found dead at a mosque in Sokoto state, Nigeria. They are believed to have been killed.
Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque