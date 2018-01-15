Home > Filla >

Two men killed squatter, saying they "thought it was funny"


Bloody murder Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny"

Alex Macdonald and Charlie White, both of whom are 19 years old, killed 21-year-old Razvan Sirbu in a tent he was living in after slashing it several times with machete.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court in Kent, England has convicted two teenagers of murder after they were found guilty of gruesomely killing a homeless man upon no provocation, but just because they thought it would be funny to do so.

According to unilad.co.uk, autopsy report revealed that the deceased suffered multiple fractures to the face and skull, and several fractured ribs.

The convicts were arrested after a CCTV camera captured them at the scene trying to burn the clothes they wore in the commission the crime.

The Mirror reported that, in the CCTV recording, Charlie White was heard asking Alex Macdonald why he kept hitting the deceased in the face, and the latter’s reply was, “Cos I thought it was funny.”

Kent police force spokesperson, Chief Inspector Tony Pledger was quoted as saying, “Detectives also uncovered details of a conversation between White and Macdonald whereby White had asked him why he kept beating Mr Sirbu in the face. Macdonald was said to have replied 'cos I thought it was funny.

“During police interview White issued a prepared statement. He claimed on the day of the murder he planned stealing a lawnmower from a garden in Bockingford Road.

“He said he was carrying a meat cleaver for protection against the person he was hoping to sell it to. White claimed as he was making his way to the property he heard shouting and that a man speaking a foreign language then tried to attack him.

“He admitted repeatedly striking Mr. Sirbu with his machete, but denied aiming any blows to his head. White said he acted in self-defense and had played no part in encouraging others to also attack Mr. Sirbu.”

Inspector Tony Pledger expressed disgust at the act, describing it as “an utterly senseless attack on a young man who stood little chance of protecting himself.”

He added that “Razvan Sirbu was subjected to a horrific ordeal which appears to have been entirely unprovoked.

“He was beaten repeatedly, suffering a catalogue of appalling injuries as a result of a sustained and savage assault.

“Our investigation has uncovered compelling and overwhelming evidence linking the offenders to this murder, but their refusal to tell the truth may mean we never know precisely why they carried out this attack.”

