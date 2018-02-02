Home > Filla >

Two passengers exchange blows on-board a train


Hilarious This exchange of blows by two passengers on-board a train will wrap up you week

The two men wrestled in the train for a while and dramatically hugged each other to signify end of the fight.

  Published:
play Two passengers onboard a train
Two passengers onboard a Sydney train in New South Wales were captured in a video recording angrily punching each other in the face with bare fists, while other passengers looked on unconcerned.

The two men wrestled in the train for a while and dramatically hugged each other to signify end of the fight. Before the dramatic hug, one of them is quoted as telling the other, “Look you had a crack at me first. This is not how I intended my night to go … I’m trying to get home, I have work in the morning. If you don’t mean it, I don’t mean it.”

play Two passengers exchange blows on-board a train (Judita Aku-wei Winter/Facebook)

 

It is not clear what exactly triggered the fisticuffs.

The video became viral on social media after it was first posted on Facebook by one Judith Aku-Wei Winter who apparently was equally onboard the train and witnessed the entire development.

play Two passengers exchange blows on-board a train (Judita Aku-wei Winter/Facebook)
 

She posted the video on Facebook with the inscription, “The Train fight that ended with a hug.”

