The items reportedly stolen include packaged meat and other food stuff.

Two unidentified women have been arrested in a shopping mall after they went on a stealing spree and hid the booty in their pants and bras.

The items reportedly stolen include packaged meat and other food stuff, according to Africanspotlight.com.

They were reportedly arrested after their own suspicious movements gave them away. The reportedly tried to run away when one of the mall's staff alerted the security guard on duty.

However, photos and video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

See photos below:

