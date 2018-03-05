Unprofessional doctors break baby's arm during delivery

news

A South African woman is in tears after realizing that doctors at the Moses Kotane Hospital where she gave birth allegedly broke one of her baby’s arms.

Lebogang Setshotloe, 21 said she had been prevented from seeing her daughter until the next day only to realize that her arm was broken.

The Daily Sun reported that the Lebogang who apparently suffered some mistreatments at the hospital aside the damage caused to her baby, said the hospital has failed her.

She said: “I asked the nurse a day after I had a Cesarean section why my baby’s arm was broken and I was told the doctor had apologised for the mistake.

“This was a lie, as the doctor never even bothered to examine me after the delivery.

“Why was I not informed about what had happened as the mum of the child? This makes me really angry,” she said.

“I want the doctor and the hospital to come and explain to me how my baby’s arm was broken. I want to know what happened.”

Uncle of the young mother who is equally unhappy about the incident said the health workers were completely unprofessional.

Jacob Kobedi said: “We want the hospital to take full responsibility for the damage caused by the doctor.

“What they did and how they handled the situation doesn’t show any professionalism.”

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said they have initiated investigations to unravel the truth or otherwise of the claims.