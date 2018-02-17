Home > Filla >

Woman accused of smuggling weed into police cell


The woman, Naa Lamley Odartey, was remained into police custody after she pleaded not guilty at an Accra Court on Friday. She will reappear on Friday.

A woman has been remanded into police custody after trying to smuggle three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp to a cell inmate at the Accra Central Police Station.

READ MORE: Police officer caged for defiling 15-year-old girl in cell

The Ghana News Agency reported on Friday that the prosecutor, Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on February 2, 2018, two Police Officers on duty at the Accra Central Police Station encountered one Patience Abbey who came to the charge office with three balls of Banku and grinded pepper to serve an accused, Nii Ayi, who was on remand.

When the food was inspected by the officers on duty, they discovered three wraps dried of suspected Indian Hemp and a mobile phone concealed in the food.

The news agency also reported that the Prosecution said Patience was then arrested and detained, during interrogation she mentioned one Naa as the person, who sent her with the food.

Chief Inspector Adu said on February 9, Patience’s husband led the Police to arrest Naa.

Naa, according to the prosecution, stated in her caution statement that Nii’s friend, whose name she does not know but can identify by face, gave her the food to be sent to Nii.

This was not the first time someone had attempted to smuggled narcotic substance to cell inmates in the country.

READ MORE: Hospital closed down after visitor was seen holding umbrella that looked like gun

In March 2017, 36-year-old woman Felicia Asamoah was arrested at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in Cape Coast when she attempted to smuggle a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp to Kwame Adu, an inmate of the facility serving 65 years.

