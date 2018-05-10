Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana

news

A video circulating on social media indicate that a certain woman had walked into a Ghanaian school and allegedly tried to kidnap a pupil of the school when she was arrested and assaulted.

It is unclear where the incident happened and when exactly, but onlookers and school authorities could be heard speaking local dialect, twi condemning the woman before she was dragged into a private car.

After rescuing the little school boy with his bag on his back, the men and women who appeared to be the school’s staff claimed they were taking her to the police station.

It equally unclear yet which police station the woman was being taken to and what has become of her.

In the video, some men and women sat in the car which supposedly conveyed the woman to the police station.

Watch the video below: