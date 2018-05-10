Home > Filla >

Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana


Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana

It is unclear where the incident happened and when exactly, but onlookers and school authorities could be heard speaking local dialect, twi condemning the woman before she was dragged into a private car.

  • Published:
Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana play

Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video circulating on social media indicate that a certain woman had walked into a Ghanaian school and allegedly tried to kidnap a pupil of the school when she was arrested and assaulted.

It is unclear where the incident happened and when exactly, but onlookers and school authorities could be heard speaking local dialect, twi condemning the woman before she was dragged into a private car.

After rescuing the little school boy with his bag on his back, the men and women who appeared to be the school’s staff claimed they were taking her to the police station.

Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana play

Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana

 

It equally unclear yet which police station the woman was being taken to and what has become of her.

READ MORE: Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students

In the video, some men and women sat in the car which supposedly conveyed the woman to the police station.

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Unimaginable: Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Extreme: Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Polyandry: Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Court Order: Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Stonebwoy issues warning to Kumi Guitar Entertainment Filla Stonebwoy issues warning to Kumi Guitar
Video: Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Busted: Woman caught trying to kidnap a boy from school Busted Woman caught trying to kidnap a boy from school



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female studentsbullet
3 Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after...bullet
4 Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 menbullet
5 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her...bullet
6 Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict...bullet
7 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her...bullet
10 Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly...bullet

Related Articles

Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew

Top Videos

1 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come downbullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
6 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
9 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto...bullet
10 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet

Filla

Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Trenton McKingley
Incredible US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors pull plug on his life support