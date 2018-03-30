Home > Filla >

Woman burns grandchild's hands for eating Indomie


Wicked Woman burns grandchild's hands for eating Indomie

The grandmother reportedly placed the little child’s two hands on a gas cooker until they got burnt beyond imagination.

Social media users are have been reacting angrily to the story of how a Nigerian woman from Edo state severely burnt her granddaughter’s hands for allegedly eating nodules without seeking her permission first.

The angry reactions stem from revelation that the grandmother reportedly placed the little child’s two hands on a gas cooker until they got burnt beyond imagination.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, a neighbour who apparently was also appalled by the degree of injury inflicted on the little girl over nothing, but nodules, reported the matter to the Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs leading to her arrest.

Officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs have reportedly taken the child to UBTH for medical treatment.

See below the reactions of some Nigerian social media users:

"Grand Mothers that can pet and spoil children with love…Haba this one is Science student Grand Ma ooooooooo"

"Sad… I beg kill the woman.. I am very angry… Where are the little girls parents? Why? Why?"

"this lady is crazyy, burned till it barbecued, over indomie??? a hungry child, a very good spanking woulda surficed, woww"

"The kind of wickedness coming from Edo state these days sha 

I just can’t imagine her pain while her palms are been roasted by a witch…"

"Oh my God! Some people’s heart are drenched in wickedness she shouldn’t be let out of that prison. Such inhuman act. I pray healing upon her hands."

"This is what happens when the society thinks every woman should have children.

She looks like a witch, probably her donation to her members "

"Why are people so so stupid and wicked! This is so disturbing 

"What is the mother to the child even doing? I just pray and hope those hands don’t amputated cause this burn is so severe… can’t even imagine the pain… with that woman’s face like left over soup."

