Selwa Hussain reportedly suffered a terrible heart failure which made surgeons remove the diseased natural heart and fixed a battery powered artificial one that she carries on her back for survival wherever she goes.
According to thesun.co.uk, the 6-hour surgery makes Selwa the second person to have the artificial heart in the UK, and the machine alone costs £86,000 to make in the US.
The battery powered heart which pumps blood around her body at 138 beats per minute in a rhythm causing her chest to vibrate, according to The Sun, became the last resort because the woman was too ill at the time for a heart implant.
“Harefield have been absolutely magnificent.
“They came up with a solution that allowed me to stay alive to see the New Year in with my family. For that I am eternally grateful.”
The delicate issue however is that, Selwa requires a caretaker who must be with her constantly and they have just 90 seconds to connect her to a backup machine if disaster strikes.