Home > Filla >

Delicate :  This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive


Delicate This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive

Selwa Hussain reportedly suffered a terrible heart failure which made surgeons remove the diseased natural heart and fixed a battery powered artificial one that she carries on her back for survival wherever she goes.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is marveling how a 39-year-old British woman has to carry her heart in a bag on her back in order to get blood pumped to the necessary parts of her body.

Selwa Hussain reportedly suffered a terrible heart failure which made surgeons remove the diseased natural heart and fixed a battery powered artificial one that she carries on her back for survival wherever she goes.

READ MORE: “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters

According to thesun.co.uk, the 6-hour surgery makes Selwa the second person to have the artificial heart in the UK, and the machine alone costs £86,000 to make in the US.

Image result for heart failure

The battery powered heart which pumps blood around her body at 138 beats per minute in a rhythm causing her chest to vibrate, according to The Sun, became the last resort because the woman was too ill at the time for a heart implant.

Selwa is reported to have said, “I was so ill before and after the surgery that it has taken me all this time to get fit enough to come home.

READ ALSO: Robbers' own phone betrays them by causing their arrest

“Harefield have been absolutely magnificent.

“They came up with a solution that allowed me to stay alive to see the New Year in with my family. For that I am eternally grateful.”

The delicate issue however is that, Selwa requires a caretaker who must be with her constantly and they have just 90 seconds to connect her to a backup machine if disaster strikes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'Heartless': Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb 'Heartless' Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb
In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
Craze: Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health authorities issue caution Craze Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health authorities issue caution
Rare: World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband' Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'
Painful Death: Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Sacrilege: “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters Sacrilege “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters

Recommended Videos

Rising 'Beef': Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV Rising 'Beef' Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV
Entrepreneurship: Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017
Beef buildup: "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
3 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from...bullet
4 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured...bullet
5 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to...bullet
6 Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronagebullet
7 Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'bullet
8 Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by...bullet
9 Code Of Ethics Police officer loses job for eating kebab...bullet
10 Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured...bullet

Related Articles

Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'
Sacrilege “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters
Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by causing their arrest
Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from Illuminati
Code Of Ethics Police officer loses job for eating kebab on duty while in branded uniform
Strange Passenger Flight cancelled after rat was spotted boarding the plane
Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronage
Forced Eviction Landlord pours buckets of human waste in houses to evict defiant tenants
Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth
Mistake Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018bullet
3 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed...bullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi...bullet
6 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my...bullet
7 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two hands...bullet
8 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
9 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
10 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet

Filla

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.
Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
In a blue shirt is a man who reportedly attempted to rape his niece in Malaysia.
Abomination! Pervert uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece
The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity.
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Theresa Kachindamoto is driving a change in her Monkey Bay community.
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi