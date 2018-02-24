Home > Filla >

Woman divorces husband after he refused to buy her shawarma


Break Up Woman divorces husband after he refused to buy her shawarma

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 30-year-old woman in Egypt recently filed for divorce from her 32-year-old husband after only 40 days of marriage on grounds that he is so stingy that he refused to buy her a shawarma sandwich on their first and only outing as a married couple.

Speaking before the Family Court in Zananiri, the young woman, known only as Sameeha, said that the shawarma incident was the straw that broke the camel’s back. She had married Ahmed, a teacher, after only knowing him for two months, which apparently wasn’t long enough for her to realize how incredibly stingy he was.

However, his frugal nature became very obvious right after their traditional wedding. On their first day of marriage, Ahmed allegedly told his wife that he hated going out because he viewed it as a waste of money. She didn’t pay much attention to his words then, but things got worse with each passing day.

Sameeha told the judge presiding over her divorce case that despite having a good job and tutoring students in his free time, Ahmed adopted an extremely frugal lifestyle, even when it came to food.

When he left for work, he always checked how much bread was left, and one time, when Sameeha ate a loaf of it in his absence, he told her that she was to eat only rice and macaroni until the weekend.

The young woman told her family about Ahmed’s stinginess but they said it wasn’t cause for concern and advised her to be patient, that her husband would change in time. They were wrong.

“My husband is too stingy to speak; when I ask him to talk to me, I end up talking to myself most of the time,” the woman said, trying to explain how thrifty Ahmed could be.

But the incident that finally convinced Sameeha that she needed to get a divorce occurred 40 days into her marriage to Ahmed.

She begged him to take her out for a drink so she could get some fresh air, and he reluctantly agreed. But when she asked for a shawarma sandwich, he flat out refused, saying that they had only gone out for a drink, not food.

“He accused me of using him to order sandwiches and juice in one day,” Sameeha said before the court. “When my husband refused to buy me the shawarma sandwich, I was angry, and he continued to blame me while we were in the car, calling me a hypocrite and saying that going out had been a mistake.”

Sameeha couldn’t take it anymore, so she returned to her parents and filed for divorce. She told the judge that she couldn’t go on living with her “sick” husband.

 

 

Source: Odditycentral

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Pastor miraculously resurrects after being declared dead Photos Pastor miraculously resurrects after being declared dead
Domestic Violence: Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
Daring: Model arrives on date with only body paint Daring Model arrives on date with only body paint
Education For All: Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Prodigal Son: Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth
Video: Commotion erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Commotion erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train

Recommended Videos

Video: Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train
Video: Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze
Pulse Filla: Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses Pulse Filla Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” –...bullet
2 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than 600...bullet
3 Again? Unknown gunmen attack police station killing six officers...bullet
4 Tenterhooks Another popular musician with huge following will die...bullet
5 In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after...bullet
6 21 century A tribe where men offer wives to visitors for sex...bullet
7 Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?bullet
8 Amazing New survey reveals the number of men and women who...bullet
9 Bombshell "Tithing is not compulsory, no-one should feel...bullet
10 Breach Of Contract Trader remanded for refusing to pay...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
3 Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablazebullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
6 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
7 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
8 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at...bullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet

Filla

A Facebook user who killed a big snake in a hunt thinks the reptile is capable of curing HIV and can improve sexual performance when eaten.
Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power
Landlord burns down building to evict defaulting tenants
Video Landlord burns down building to evict defaulting tenants
Graphic Content
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password
Jealousy Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password