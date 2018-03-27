news

A woman in Burga, Bauchi State in Nigeria has reportedly given birth to a baby with a Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in his hand, and photos of the baby have gone viral online.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported that the woman, after the delivery went to the Islamic leader of the area to narrate the story and show the baby to him.

To emphasise the veracity of her story, the woman reportedly swore to Sheik Dahiru Bauchi that the baby named Muhammad Auwal was really born with the said items in hand.

In response to the news, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi is quoted as having said that: “This is nothing in the sight of Allah for the ungrateful disbelievers of the Prophet (SAW) to fu rther show them that the Messenger of Allah is true.

“He further showed the world the miracle of the Prophet, which caused the child to be born, the Qur’an and the prayer bead.”

See more photos of the said baby and the mother below: