Woman identifies her doctor as her attacker in a night club

news

It is ridiculous how a woman went to the hospital to get treated for injuries she had sustained in a night club the previous night from an assault, only to discover that the man who attacked her was actually her doctor who was coming to attend to her.

According to Unilad.co.uk, Anastasia Dmitrieva was severely attacked at Neryungri in the east of Russia, she subsequently reported the matter to the police and she was then referred to the hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Thief electrocuted as he tries to steal electrical materials

However, she was amazed to identify that Doctor Vladimir Naumov before whom she had been sitting for consultation was the same man who inflicted the injuries on her.

Reports indicated that Anastasia then confronted him, and as if the previous assault was not enough, Doctor Vladimir attempted to attack the patient again in the full glare of other workers.

Fortunately, one of the nurses present took a video of the incident which has gone viral, leading to the dismissal of Doctor Vladimir Naumov.

In the video, he was defending the attack, saying, “Many witnesses will prove that you were the first to attack me.”

“But after his sack, the violent doctor disclosed, “I was provoked for the sake of filming this video. I have been working here for one and a half years. During that time, I saved many people and now everything I did is ruined by this video.”