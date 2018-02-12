Woman performs blowjob on a stranger on stage

news

A club in Tomsk, south central Russia is currently under attack from social media users after it reportedly dared a woman to perform oral sex on a stranger for three free cocktails and she did.

Metro.co.uk reported that the woman took up the challenge to leak the strange man’s manhood on stage in the presence of a cheering public .in order to win a membership card and vouchers for three free cocktails at the RayOn nightclub.

In a controversial video that has become viral online the unnamed woman is seen passionately leaking the penis of a man wearing only boxers shorts.

The whole act was done in the presence of the host and other members of the public, but owner of the club, Georgiy Shipakov has denied anything of the sort having happened.

“I underline that the man was standing there only half-naked,” Georgiy Shipakov, claiming that members of the public who claimed to have witnessed the incident were just exaggerating.

Georgiy Shipakov however said “I have spoken to the host after that and said that he should not organise any competitions.”

Aside the backlash directed at the club, the woman in the center of the sexual act has not been left out at all.

Metro.co.uk quoted one Pavel Muchnikov as saying, “What a whore, she is ready to do anything, so she does not have to pay.”