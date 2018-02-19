Home > Filla >

Woman publishes details of run away baby father on billboard


The anonymous woman published details of one Carlos Orozco on an advertising billboard on top of a building after the man had allegedly blocked the pregnant woman on Facebook and other means she could get in touch with him.

Come back and take responsibility for the result of the enjoyment we both had! A woman from San Luis Potosí, Mexico has refused to give birth to a bastard, and decided to explore every necessary means to get the owner of the pregnancy she carries to return and face his responsibilities.

The anonymous woman published details of one Carlos Orozco on an advertising billboard on top of a building between Mariano Jiménez Street and Salvador Nava Avenue, in San Luis Polosi after the man had allegedly blocked the pregnant woman on Facebook and other means she could get in touch with him.

According to odditycentral.com, the billboard reads, “Wanted! Carlos Orozco, the pregnancy test came out positive, I am pregnant,” she said, adding that, “he blocked me on Facebook, and won’t take my calls”, and signs off with “Your friend (as you used to introduce me)”.

The woman’s strategy may have got some feminists applauding her, but it has been condemned by some people as well. One Lawyer Juan Jesús Lozano is reported to have said that, “some citizens consider the city one big Facebook wall, but it’s not, because in the real world these things have consequences”.

Likewise, President of the Commission of Commerce, Advertising and Events of the San Luis Potosí City Council, Maria Sanjuana Balderas Andrade was also reported to have described the development as “regrettable”.

The unconventional public advertisement has gone viral on social media, but what is not yet clear is whether the troubled woman has been able to achieve her aim of getting in touch with her potential baby father.

