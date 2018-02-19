Woman publishes details of run away baby father on billboard

The anonymous woman published details of one Carlos Orozco on an advertising billboard on top of a building after the man had allegedly blocked the pregnant woman on Facebook and other means she could get in touch with him.
The anonymous woman published details of one Carlos Orozco on an advertising billboard on top of a building between Mariano Jiménez Street and Salvador Nava Avenue, in San Luis Polosi after the man had allegedly blocked the pregnant woman on Facebook and other means she could get in touch with him.
According to odditycentral.com, the billboard reads, “Wanted! Carlos Orozco, the pregnancy test came out positive, I am pregnant,” she said, adding that, “he blocked me on Facebook, and won’t take my calls”, and signs off with “Your friend (as you used to introduce me)”.
READ MORE: Man caught stealing perfume in supermarket to gift his partner on Valentine's Day
Likewise, President of the Commission of Commerce, Advertising and Events of the San Luis Potosí City Council, Maria Sanjuana Balderas Andrade was also reported to have described the development as “regrettable”.
The unconventional public advertisement has gone viral on social media, but what is not yet clear is whether the troubled woman has been able to achieve her aim of getting in touch with her potential baby father.