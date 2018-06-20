Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house


Shocking Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house

The deceased, identified as William Osae-Ansah, was found dead after having sex with a lady at a guest house.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension Congregation, in Koforidua in the Eastern region, has been found dead after having sex with a woman at a Guest House.

The deceased, identified as William Osae-Ansah, served as the Treasurer of the church before his untimely demise.

READ ALSO: Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed

According to a report by Accra-based Kasapa FM, the Elder checked in at a Guest House known as “Su Su Sei Me Guest House” with a 40 year old Woman, also a member of the Church, at about 9:25am.

However, after some minutes of sexual intercourse the woman rushed to the reception to report that her partner was unresponsive.

When some workers of the Guest House rushed to the room, the man was found dead and totally naked as he lay on the bed.

The case was then reported to the New Juaben Municipal Police command, with an investigation team subsequently being dispatched to the scene.

Earlier observation by the Police indicated no signs of violence on the body of the deceased.

READ ALSO: Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'

The corpse has since been deposited at to the Eastern Regional Hospital for preservation at the mogue, pending post Moterm examination.

Meanwhile, the woman with whom the deceased Elder lodged into the Guest House was seen boarding a vehicle in an attempt to escape following the incident.

She was, however, later arrested by the Police and is currently assisting in investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

No 'Dumsor' again: Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex No 'Dumsor' again Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex
Video: Shock as missing woman was found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found inside a python
Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage' Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'
Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation
Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed
Video: Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover

Recommended Videos

Video: Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python
Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims



Top Articles

1 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet
2 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize...bullet
4 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's...bullet
5 In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to deathbullet
6 Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised...bullet
7 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than...bullet
8 Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in trafficbullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Time Is Money Journalists walk out on Chief Justice...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
4 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
5 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police that...bullet
6 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
9 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
10 Unbelievable Female news anchor suspended for calling...bullet

Filla

Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady
Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess