Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house

An Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension Congregation, in Koforidua in the Eastern region, has been found dead after having sex with a woman at a Guest House.

The deceased, identified as William Osae-Ansah, served as the Treasurer of the church before his untimely demise.

According to a report by Accra-based Kasapa FM, the Elder checked in at a Guest House known as “Su Su Sei Me Guest House” with a 40 year old Woman, also a member of the Church, at about 9:25am.

However, after some minutes of sexual intercourse the woman rushed to the reception to report that her partner was unresponsive.

When some workers of the Guest House rushed to the room, the man was found dead and totally naked as he lay on the bed.

The case was then reported to the New Juaben Municipal Police command, with an investigation team subsequently being dispatched to the scene.

Earlier observation by the Police indicated no signs of violence on the body of the deceased.

The corpse has since been deposited at to the Eastern Regional Hospital for preservation at the mogue, pending post Moterm examination.

Meanwhile, the woman with whom the deceased Elder lodged into the Guest House was seen boarding a vehicle in an attempt to escape following the incident.

She was, however, later arrested by the Police and is currently assisting in investigations.