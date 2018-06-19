75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed

news

A 75-year-old grandmother was found allegedly raped and killed in a maize farm close to the entrance of her home at Kigoro villge of Kenya’s Muranga County on Monday, June 18.

Reports say Jeddidah wambui Muthengi who lived alone was heard apparently in the evening of the previous day arguing with a man and subsequently went silent.

A neighbour of the deceased who pleaded anonymity is quoted as saying: “The two were talking at the top of their voices and the woman was hesitant to go as requested and the last words I heard was the man insulting and calling her a dog before all fell silent.

"The woman is also notorious for crying wolf when drunk that her home has been raided and when we rush there we find all is well.”

Her step- grandson, Daniel Muthengi Gituro told Tuko.co.ke that he was informed about Jeddidah wambui’s death from his children who spotted her dead body lying in the Maize plantation on their way to school.

He said: “I found her body was naked and the clothes were at a distance and noted an insulated electric cable around her neck.”

Some residents who know the deceased alleged that she had engaged in usual reckless drinking of alcohol a day before she was found dead.

“The deceased is among a group of old women of her age who number about five who engage in reckless abuse of alcohol at our shopping centre with young men who are the age of their grandsons.

"The women take alcohol as late as midnight and it is common to hear them shout and see them stagger heading home,” some residents said.

One resident who spoke to Tuko.co.ke on condition of anonymity said: "The women have no morals and our young men are hooked to them with some becoming drinking partners.

"We also suspect there is more than taking alcohol together and are their lovers and could be getting intimate.”

Some women are also reported to have accused the deceased of snatching their husbands by showing them extraordinary affection thereby brainwashing them completely.