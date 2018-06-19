Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed


Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed

Reports say Jeddidah wambui Muthengi who lived alone was heard apparently in the evening of the previous day arguing with a man and subsequently went silent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 75-year-old grandmother was found allegedly raped and killed in a maize farm close to the entrance of her home at Kigoro villge of Kenya’s Muranga County on Monday, June 18.

Reports say Jeddidah wambui Muthengi who lived alone was heard apparently in the evening of the previous day arguing with a man and subsequently went silent.

A neighbour of the deceased who pleaded anonymity is quoted as saying: “The two were talking at the top of their voices and the woman was hesitant to go as requested and the last words I heard was the man insulting and calling her a dog before all fell silent.

"The woman is also notorious for crying wolf when drunk that her home has been raided and when we rush there we find all is well.”

READ MORE: My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady

75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed play

 

Her step- grandson, Daniel Muthengi Gituro told Tuko.co.ke that he was informed about Jeddidah wambui’s death from his children who spotted her dead body lying in the Maize plantation on their way to school.

He said: “I found her body was naked and the clothes were at a distance and noted an insulated electric cable around her neck.”

Some residents who know the deceased alleged that she had engaged in usual reckless drinking of alcohol a day before she was found dead.

“The deceased is among a group of old women of her age who number about five who engage in reckless abuse of alcohol at our shopping centre with young men who are the age of their grandsons.

"The women take alcohol as late as midnight and it is common to hear them shout and see them stagger heading home,” some residents said.

One resident who spoke to Tuko.co.ke on condition of anonymity said: "The women have no morals and our young men are hooked to them with some becoming drinking partners.

"We also suspect there is more than taking alcohol together and are their lovers and could be getting intimate.”

Some women are also reported to have accused the deceased of snatching their husbands by showing them extraordinary affection thereby brainwashing them completely.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover
Reminder: “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video: Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Infidelity: We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor
Scandal: Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Nice One: Bank robbers get stuck in traffic Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic

Recommended Videos

Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown



Top Articles

1 In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to deathbullet
2 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at...bullet
4 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock...bullet
5 Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana...bullet
6 Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better...bullet
7 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused...bullet
8 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in trafficbullet

Related Articles

Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends
The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
7 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
8 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
9 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps...bullet
10 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet

Filla

In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
“Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Man prepares meal with amputated foot and served to friends
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends