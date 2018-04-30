My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady

news

A woman has recounted how her own biological father had raped her with the support of her mother, when she was young and could not defend herself.

The woman who pleaded anonymity revealed her ordeal in a letter addressed to a Facebook relationship speaker and blogger, Abena Magis.

According to her, it took a female teacher to rescue her from the sexual exploitations of her own father.

Abena Magis has shared on her Facebook page several cases of both men and women who have been allegedly abused sexually, but the one that stood out from among them has to do with this anonymous woman.

READ MORE: Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable

In her letter, she said: "I don't remember how my dad started but I remember I one day went to tell my mother that my dad touched my breasts and it wasn't the first time. She was cooking banku and used the bankuta to hit my head to shut up. She called me "gyimifo" (useless) but will smile if my father hit my buttocks. She will say "wo ne wo ba yi de3, as3 obi ne ne yere." (As for you and your child, you're like husband and wife)."

Now an employed University graduate, the lady categorically said: "Abena, my dad raped me two times after that. I wasn't eating well and I'm sure they didn't want me to talk again so I was warned by my mum never to talk again. I ran away when I was 12."

Read her full letter below:

“Dear Abena,



“How do you report your dad for sleeping with you when the one helping him is your own mother? Only a few people know this part of my history but i want to share if only you'll keep my identity intact.



“I was 10 years but very fat and taller than most of my mates. I couldn't run and was very quiet. I had breasts and was wearing the same size of clothes like my mother.



“I don't remember how my dad started but I remember I one day went to tell my mother that my dad touched my breasts and it wasn't the first time. She was cooking banku and used the bankuta to hit my head to shut up. She called me "gyimifo" (useless) but will smile if my father hit my buttocks. She will say "wo ne wo ba yi de?, as? obi ne ne yere." (As for you and your child, you're like husband and wife)





“Then one day, my dad raped me. I shouted and my own mother came to the door and told me to shut up. I was disturbing her sleep. I was so shocked that I stopped crying. I remember the pain i felt in my thighs was more than my vagina pain.



“I stopped eating and became withdrawn. I lost weight and my teacher one day asked me. I told her everything from kenkren to krankran. My mother came and told them that I was lying. I've been having nightmares which her pastor says it's a witchcraft manifestation.



“Abena, my dad raped me two times after that. I wasn't eating well and I'm sure they didn't want me to talk again so I was warned by my mum never to talk again. I ran away when I was 12. I slept on the streets and sold chewing gum and water. I was raped once and got a boyfriend so he was the one protecting me. He was a truck pusher then later trotro mate but was rapping too. He told me he will hit one day and his wife (me) had to be educated. He took me to Syto and paid my fees. I was living with him in our one room. He died on the streets during a gang fight when I was in SHS 1. We'd been together for 5 years.



"A teacher I trusted told me to stay with her. She helped me pay my fees till I finished. I found work and finished poly but before I went on to the University, I went to look for my parents. They had thought I had been kidnapped for rituals. My father died when I was 14. My mother is still alive. She's an old woman now. I've forgiven her but she doesn't know I have kids. I send her money whenever I can but the last time she saw me ganigani was 3 years ago.”